BRUSSELS, Sept 5 The European Commission, the
EU's executive, began talks with the finance industry on
Wednesday to examine the possiblity of imposing curbs on
benchmark indices after the exposure of rigging in London's
inter-bank lending market.
In a report that accompanied a public questionnaire, the
Commission spelled out its concerns about such financial
benchmarks, which are used to set a standard across a market,
and signalled its intention to introduce new restrictions on how
they are compiled and implemented.
"The international investigations underway into the
manipulation of Libor (London Interbank Offered Rate) have
revealed yet another example of unacceptable behaviour by
banks," Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of
regulation said in a statement.
"Wider work is required to regulate how indices and
benchmarks are compiled, produced and used."
The Libor rate, compiled from estimates by large banks of
how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each
other, is used to determine interest rates on over $500 trillion
of contracts around the world.
Libor was first established in 1984 and has been an industry
standard since the late 1980s. Similar rate benchmarks - such as
Euribor - have been set up in other financial centres.
Libor is being investigated by multiple authorities,
including those in the United States, Britain and the EU, with
investigators looking at a number of big banks that participate
in the process of setting the benchmark rate.
Barclays was the first big bank to settle with U.S. and
British authorities following allegations that its traders
colluded with others to fix the rate.