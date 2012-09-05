* EU Commission seeks feedback on possible rule changes
* Move amid ongoing EU probe of interbank lending rates
* Barnier says need regulation of indexes and benchmarks
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Sept 5 The EU executive opened talks
with the financial industry on Wednesday on how to impose curbs
on financial market benchmarks and indexes, marking the start of
a regulatory clampdown following rigging in London's inter-bank
lending market.
The European Commission spelt out its concerns about the
indexes that are used to set borrowing rates and other prices in
financial and commodity markets. In parallel, the Commission's
antitrust arm is investigating the Libor (London Interbank
Offered Rate) and Euribor benchmarks.
"The international investigations underway into the
manipulation of Libor have revealed yet another example of
unacceptable behaviour by banks," Michel Barnier, the European
commissioner in charge of regulation, said in a statement.
"Wider work is required to regulate how indices and
benchmarks are compiled, produced and used."
The Commission, which drafts laws for the bloc's 27 member
states, issued a public questionnaire that is likely to be the
precursor to stricter curbs for financial benchmarks. Officials
flagged the risk of granting too much freedom to the compilers
of indexes.
INTEGRITY
In particular, the questionnaire cited the Libor rate, which
is set by estimates from large banks of how much they believe
they have to pay to borrow from each other, and then used to
determine interest rates on over $500 trillion of contracts
globally.
"The integrity of indices is vulnerable whenever discretion
is exercised," officials wrote in the report. "If an index is
based on actual transaction or other verifiable data, the
contributor of the data does not generally need to exercise
discretion."
The comments mirror concerns at the European Central Bank
about Euribor (Euro Interbank Offered Rate).
Earlier this year, sources told Reuters that the ECB was
pushing to shift the basis of the calculation to actual lending
rates. The current system, like Libor's, uses banks' assessments
of what they expect to be charged.
Commission officials suggested alternatives in statements in
the questionnaire: "One solution would be to change the index,
by reducing its frequency, scope or basis."
Libor was first established in 1984 and has been an industry
standard since the late 1980s. Similar rate benchmarks - such as
Euribor - have been set up in other financial centres.
Libor is being investigated by multiple authorities,
including those in the United States, Britain and the European
Union, with investigators looking at a number of big banks that
participate in the process of setting the benchmark rate.
Barclays was the first big bank to settle with U.S.
and British authorities, following allegations that its traders
colluded with others to fix the rate.
Martin Wheatley, managing director of Britain's Financial
Services Authority (FSA), told a Reuters Newsmaker event in
London that his consultation with industry about a Libor
overhaul was expected to conclude by Friday.
Wheatley, who will present his findings to British finance
minister George Osborne by the end of September, declined to be
drawn on details or to give any update on the complex
international probe.
To date, just Barclays has been fined, 290 million pounds.
The FSA has said it is investigating another seven financial
institutions for inter-bank rate manipulation and expects to
reach another settlement before year-end.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King has also called for
"radical reforms" of Libor and put this on the agenda for the
next bi-monthly meeting of global central bankers this month in
Basel.