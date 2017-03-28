BRUSSELS Europe's second-highest court on Tuesday lifted sanctions on the daughter of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, arguing the changed situation in Libya no longer justified the measures.

As part of sanctions imposed in 2011 over serious human rights violations in Libya, Aisha Muammer Mohamed El-Gaddafi was included on a list of people subjected by EU governments to a travel ban and a freeze on their financial assets.

At the time, the European Union's General Court, only lower than the Court of Justice, approved the sanctions based on "closeness of association with (the) regime."

Oman granted asylum to some of Gaddafi's family in 2013, including Aisha and her brother Hannibal who were both wanted by Interpol.

In 2014, the EU amended its sanctions but kept Aisha on the list and rejected her requests to be removed.

She sued, arguing there was no clear reason why she remained under restrictions after the death of her father and the fall of his regime.

The court has now agreed, lifted the sanctions and ordered EU governments to pay the legal costs of the case.

