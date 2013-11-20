* State aid covers loan guarantees, special fee
* LNG terminal expected to come online in Dec 2014
* Will be able to supply 2-4 bcm of natural gas
* LNG imports will end Gazprom's monopoly
(Adds details, quotes, background)
BRUSSELS/VILNIUS, Nov 20 Lithuania won approval
from the European Commission to provide 448 million euros ($606
million) in loan guarantees and other aid to finance a liquefied
natural gas terminal, which will reduce its dependence on
Russian gas.
The project, developed by Klaipedos Nafta, a
majority state-owned oil importer, could become the first LNG
import terminal on the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea if it
comes online as planned in December 2014.
"The aid will reduce Lithuania's dependence on a single
source of gas supplies and enhance its security of supply,"
Joaquin Almunia, commission vice-president in charge of
competition, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"By diversifying the gas supply sources, the terminal will
also stimulate competition between gas suppliers, which in turn
will benefit consumers," he added.
The aid includes government loan guarantees for the project
and payment to Klaipedos Nafta of a fee that Lithuania imposes
on all users of its gas transmission system, the so-called "LNG
supplement".
The government introduced the fee in 2013, and it amounts to
about 17 million euros per year. Lithuania's top gas consumer
Achema, which produces fertilisers, has challenged the fee,
saying it undermines competitiveness.
The EC approval was needed to release a 87 million euro loan
agreed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) in July after
Klaipedos Nafta failed to attract funding for the project from
commercial banks.
The operator will be obliged to provide regasification
services to any third party on regulated tariffs and under
non-discriminatory conditions, the Commission said.
An LNG terminal project in neighbouring Poland was delayed
due to financial problems plaguing its builders and is now
expected to be completed by the end of 2014.
Klaipedos Nafta has signed an agreement to lease a floating
storage and regasification unit (FSRU) from Norway's Hoegh LNG
for 10 years, with an option to buy it later.
The vessel, which will serve as a floating import terminal
at Klaipeda port, will be able to import 2-4 billion cubic
metres of natural gas per year from 2015, though imports are
expected to be minimal in the first year.
Lithuania launched a tender to buy LNG a year ago, but no
contracts have been signed yet.
Klaipedos Nafta has said the terminal needs to import at
least 0.54 bcm of gas per year to remain operational, which
amounts to six to seven standard LNG cargoes.
The Baltic state, which bought 3.3 bcm of gas from Russia's
Gazprom last year, paid one of the highest natural gas
prices in the EU, the Commission said.
Gazprom's long-term supply contract with Lithuanian gas
utility Lietuvos Dujos expires in 2015.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Andrius Sytas and Nerijus
Adomaitis; editing by Jane Baird)