Electric are some of the most active companies lobbying
the European Commission, the anti-corruption group Transparency
International said on Wednesday.
In a report analysing meetings held by European
Commissioners and their staff with companies and organisations
over the last six months, Transparency International found that
officials held 29 meetings with the U.S. search engine, which is
the subject of two high-profile antitrust cases.
General Electric, which is trying to get EU approval for its
bid for Alstom's power division, had 26 meetings with
senior officials, according to the report.
"GE is a large industrial and technology company with broad
interests that impact healthcare, transportation, consumer
products, energy, finance and many other industries. We are also
actively engaged with the European Commission on our proposed
alliance with Alstom," GE spokesman Seth Martin said in an
emailed statement.
A spokesman for Google said: "As we've said before we want
to do a better job of listening to Europe's concerns and
explaining how our business works in Europe."
The new EU executive, which took office in November, has
pushed for more transparency in its dealings with companies and
organisations and has begun publishing details of meetings held
by senior officials.
The EU also tracks how much companies and organisations
spend on lobbying activities, which is published in its
Transparency Register.
Google spent between 3.5-3.8 million euros ($3.92-4.26
million) in lobbying activities last year, according to the
register, while GE has not entered an amount for 2014. In 2013,
it spent between 3.25-5.5 million euros.
Transparency International's report found that more than 75
percent of meetings were held with corporate lobbyists, compared
with 18 percent with non-governmental organisations and four
percent with think tanks.
"The evidence of the last six months suggests there is a
strong link between the amount of money you spend and the number
of meetings you get," said Daniel Freund, a policy officer at
Transparency International, referring to the EU's Transparency
Register.
Transparency International listed the top 10 organisations
by number of meetings, which included environmental campaign
groups WWF and Greenpeace.
Officials working in the fields of climate, energy, finance
and digital policy got the most attention from lobbyists,
Transparency International's report said.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
