BRUSSELS May 23 EU regulators will announce on
Thursday their acceptance of proposals by Lufthansa,
United Airlines, Continental and Air Canada to
free up airport slots to end an antitrust case, a source
familiar with the matter said.
The four airlines' revenue-sharing, pricing and capacity
pacts triggered an investigation by the European Commission four
years ago, over concerns that the transatlantic tie-up may
result in higher prices for premium passengers.
The carriers offered concessions last year, including giving
up some slots in Frankfurt and New York.
"The Commission's decision will come today," said the
person, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity
of the matter.
Reuters reported in February that the EU competition
authority would accept the airlines' proposals, with no finding
of infringement nor any fine.