By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS May 23 Lufthansa, United
Airlines, Continental and Air Canada won
approval from EU antitrust regulators on Thursday for their
transatlantic tie-up after agreeing to give up airport slots in
Frankfurt and New York.
The four airlines' revenue-sharing, pricing and capacity
pacts triggered an investigation by European Commission
regulators four years ago, over concerns that these may result
in higher prices for premium passengers.
The carriers offered concessions last year, including
allowing competitors to sell tickets on the Frankfurt-New York
route, and giving them access to their connecting traffic.
"This decision is a further milestone in our effort to
create a level playing field on transatlantic aviation markets,
following our decision on oneworld in 2010," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
Reuters reported in February that EU regulators would accept
the airlines' proposals, with no finding of infringement nor
fines, which could be as much as 10 percent of revenues for
companies found in breach of the regulations.
United acquired Continental Airlines in 2010 to form the
world's biggest airline. The carriers are part of Star Alliance,
the biggest airline marketing group, with 27 members.
The Commission approved a tighter transatlantic alliance
between British Airways, American Airlines
and Iberia in July 2010. All three are members of the broader
oneworld alliance.