BRUSSELS Oct 3 EU competition regulators
cleared on Wednesday public loans granted to German carrier
Lufthansa and Munich Airport to build a second
terminal, saying the companies paid market rates for the loans.
The European Commission opened an investigation into the
matter four years ago following a complaint from Irish low-cost
airline Ryanair.
The German public credit institution for development
Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW) and the Bavarian public
bank Bayerische Landesbank had provided the financing for the
terminal.
"Loans granted ... were granted on terms that a private
investor operating under market conditions would have accepted
... and therefore conferred no economic advantage to the
operators and owners of terminal 2," the EU watchdog said in a
statement.
The Commission is currently looking into several cases
involving state aid given to airlines and airports across the
27-country European Union. It plans to adopt new state aid
guidelines for the sector next year.