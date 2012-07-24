COPENHAGEN, July 24 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck said on Tuesday that it had not blocked generic drugs from entering the market and it was in compliance with European Union regulations.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that European antitrust regulators would charge Lundbeck and French drugmaker Servier in two separate cases this week related to blocking the entry of cheaper generic medicines into the market.

The European Commission opened an investigation into Lundbeck in January 2010 on suspicion that it may have prevented the entry of competitors to its anti-depressant citalopram.

Lundbeck's spokesman Anders Schroll said the company had not received any notification from the Commission about any further steps against it related to that case.

He said Lundbeck had not blocked generic drugs.

"No, we have not," Schroll said. "We are clear on this case that we are living up to EU regulations." (Reporting by John Acher; editing by Foo Yun Chee)