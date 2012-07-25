BRUSSELS, July 25 EU antitrust regulators
charged Danish drugmaker Lundbeck, German peer Merck
and seven other firms with blocking the entry of
cheaper generic medicines into the market in a move that could
lead to fines for the companies.
The European Commission said on Wednesday the tactic
breached EU antitrust rules. It also warned of further action
against French drugmaker Servier and several generic rivals in
the coming days for a similar offence, related to another
medicine.
Reuters had reported on Tuesday that the EU watchdog would
act against Lundbeck and Servier.
The Commission said Lundbeck's action together with four
generic competitors related to the antidepressant citalopram.
"The companies entered into agreements that foresaw
substantial value transfers from Lundbeck to its four generic
competitors, who subsequently abstained from entering the market
with generic citalopram," the Commission said in a statement.
It also sent the statement of objections or charge sheet to
Generics UK, Arrow, Resolution Chemicals, Xellia
Pharmaceuticals, Alpharma, A.L. Industrier and Ranbaxy
.