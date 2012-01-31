DUBAI Jan 31 Greece and its private
creditors realise the need to avert a financial collapse of the
country and are close to a deal on restructuring Greek sovereign
debt, Luxembourg Finance Minister Luc Frieden said on Tuesday.
"We are close to finding an agreement...Because the
agreement is in the interest of the euro zone but also of the
private creditors," Frieden told Reuters in Dubai during a visit
to Gulf Arab countries.
"Because the final aim is to avoid the financial collapse of
Greece with much more substantial consequences for the stability
of the euro zone."
Frieden said he had not been asking Gulf countries to
contribute aid to help the euro zone resolve its debt problems,
but added that governments in the Gulf Cooperation Council
understood the need for them to play an important role in
strengthening the International Monetary Fund.
"We are living in an interconnected world and via the
involvement of the International Monetary Fund, we think that
the IMF has to play an important role next to the European
mechanisms that we have put into place," he said.
"Via the IMF and increasing the resources of the IMF,
obviously all other countries have an interest in Europe being a
place of growth...I think that the GCC countries are fully aware
of their important role in the world economy via the IMF and the
Bretton Wood institutions."