BRUSSELS Luxembourg will seek to convince Europe's second-highest court at a hearing on Jan. 8 of its right to defy EU competition regulators and not hand over details of "sweetheart" deals which help multinational companies substantially cut their tax bills.

Luxembourg took its case to the Luxembourg-based General Court after the European Commission in March ordered it to provide details of tax rulings made between 2010 and 2012.

The European Union antitrust enforcer also wanted to know more about the 100 largest companies which benefited from intellectual property tax schemes, concerned such deals may breach the bloc's state aid rules.

Luxembourg said the watchdog was in effect fishing for information because it did not have sufficient evidence of wrongdoing.

"The Commission is making a 'speculative request for information' which is incompatible with the rights of the defence," Luxembourg said in a court document.

It said the EU executive's action showed it did not respect EU countries' oversight of direct taxation.

The Commission is investigating Luxembourg's tax deals with online retailer Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Italian carmaker Fiat (FCHA.MI), as well as Ireland's scheme with iPhone maker Apple Inc (AAPL.P) and a Dutch arrangement with coffee chain Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O).

While tax avoidance is legal, the issue of corporate tax payments has come under scrutiny from a number of governments internationally who have promised to crack down on complex schemes which cut company liability.

The cases are T-258/14 Luxembourg v Commission and T-259/14 Luxembourg v Commission.

