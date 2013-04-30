* Finance minister says fighting tax evasion top of agenda
* EU Commission welcomes further steps on transparency
BRUSSELS, April 30 Luxembourg is willing to
discuss international moves to stop big companies using
cross-border tactics to reduce tax, its finance minister said,
part of a bid to show its growing transparency after moving to
end bank secrecy.
As European countries try to increase revenues to rein in
heavy debts, the impetus to challenge tax havens as well as end
company schemes structured to cut tax bills is growing.
Luxembourg said this month it would lift bank secrecy rules
for EU citizens with savings there.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Luc Frieden also responded to
criticism of schemes used to reduce corporate tax, saying the
fight against tax evasion was top of the agenda and Luxembourg
was willing to contribute to discussions about so-called
tax-base erosion, or the avoidance tactics companies use.
"Whereas current tax structures are fully in line with
international standards the move from double taxation to double
non-taxation is, of course, of serious concern," he said.
Companies used to risk paying tax twice on cross-border
deals, but more recently, groups such as Amazon, Apple
, Microsoft and Google have been able
to capitalise on varying international rules to reduce taxes on
profits. The groups say they abide by tax regulations in all the
markets in which they operate.
Amazon minimises tax by channelling most of its European
profits through a tax-exempt entity in
Luxembourg.
The European Commission welcomed Frieden's comments.
"The statements we've seen from Luxembourg to go even
further in transparency and information exchange are very
welcome," said a spokeswoman for Algirdas Semeta, the EU
commissioner in charge of tax policy.
Tax evasion and fraud are on the agenda for a summit meeting
of EU leaders on May 22.