BRUSSELS Dec 12 Luxembourg will seek to
convince Europe's second-highest court at a hearing on Jan. 8 of
its right to defy EU competition regulators and not hand over
details of "sweetheart" deals which help multinational companies
substantially cut their tax bills.
Luxembourg took its case to the Luxembourg-based General
Court after the European Commission in March ordered it to
provide details of tax rulings made between 2010 and 2012.
The European Union antitrust enforcer also wanted to know
more about the 100 largest companies which benefited from
intellectual property tax schemes, concerned such deals may
breach the bloc's state aid rules.
Luxembourg said the watchdog was in effect fishing for
information because it did not have sufficient evidence of
wrongdoing.
"The Commission is making a 'speculative request for
information' which is incompatible with the rights of the
defence," Luxembourg said in a court document.
It said the EU executive's action showed it did not respect
EU countries' oversight of direct taxation.
The Commission is investigating Luxembourg's tax deals with
online retailer Amazon.com Inc and Italian carmaker
Fiat, as well as Ireland's scheme with iPhone maker
Apple Inc and a Dutch arrangement with coffee chain
Starbucks Corp.
While tax avoidance is legal, the issue of corporate tax
payments has come under scrutiny from a number of governments
internationally who have promised to crack down on complex
schemes which cut company liability.
The cases are T-258/14 Luxembourg v Commission and T-259/14
Luxembourg v Commission.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Holmes)