BRUSSELS, March 31 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity firm Partners Group to acquire
European operator of clinical pathology laboratory operator
Cerba Healthcare from PAI Partners (approved March 31)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 31
-- German synthetic rubber maker Lanxess AG to
acquire U.S. specialty chemical company Chemtura
(notified Feb. 24/deadline March 31)
APRIL 4
-- U.S. computer and printer maker Hewlett Packard
to acquire South Korean group Samsung Electronics'
printer business (notified Feb. 28/deadline April 4)
APRIL 7
-- Engie Group French banking group BPCE to acquire a 49.9
percent stake in renewable energy companies LCS 4 and LCS
(notified March 3/deadline April 7/simplified)
-- Twenty-First Century Fox to acquire the rest of
European pay-TV company Sky it does not own (notified
March 3/deadline April 7)
APRIL 10
-- Danish container shipping company Maersk to
acquire German peer Hamburg Sud (notified Feb. 20/deadline
extended to April 10 from March 27 after commitments submitted)
APRIL 12
-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to
acquire aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace (notified
March 8/deadline April 12)
-- U.S. car part supplier Lear to acquire Grupo
Antolin's automotive seating business (notified March 8/deadline
April 12/simplified)
-- Dutch insurer NN Group to acquire Dutch rival
Group Delta Lloyd (notified Feb. 22/deadline extended
to April 12 from March 29 after the Dutch competition regulator
asked to examine the deal)
-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline extended to
April 12)
APRIL 18
-- Megatrend European Holdings, which is part of property
investment company TH Real Estate, and German insurer Allianz
to jointly acquire Finnish company NRF which owns
Helsinki-based Kamppi Shopping Centre (notified March 9/deadline
April 18)
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to April 18
from March 23)
APRIL 19
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire
biometrics and security business Morpho from French aerospace
group Safran (notified Feb. 24/deadline extended to
April 19 from March 31 after the companies offered concessions)
-- Private equity firm 3i, Dutch asset manager APG
and Danish pension fund ATP to acquire a portfolio of European
infrastructure companies from EISER (notified March 10/April
19/simplified)
-- Britain's Rolls-Royce to acquire the remaining
53.1 percent stake in Spanish aircraft engine and components
maker Industria de Turbo Propulsores (ITP) (notified Feb.
24/deadline extended to April 19 from March 31 after the
companies offered concessions)
APRIL 21
-- French utility Engie to acquire UK property
developer Keepmoat Regeneration HOldings (notified March
14/deadline April 21/simplified)
APRIL 24
-- French media company Bollore to acquire control
of French company Vivendi (notified March 15/deadline
April 24)
-- France's Group Credit Mutuel and French bank BNP Paribas
to set up a joint venture (notified March 15/deadline
April 24)
-- Bollore Energy, which is part of French group Bollore
, and Total Marketing France, which is part of French
energy company Total, to set up a joint venture
(notified March 15/deadline April 24/simplified)
APRIL 25
-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire Polish
retailer Zabka Polska (notified March 16/deadline April
25/simplified)
APRIL 26
-- Investment company Ardian to acquire majority of France's
Prosol, an operator of Grand Frais grocery stores (notified
March 17/deadline April 26/simplified)
-- Singapore-based tech communications company Broadcom
AVGO.O to acquire U.S. networking switches and software maker
Brocade (notified March 17/ deadline April 26)
-- Swiss pharmaceutical supplier Lonza Group to
acquire U.S. capsule maker Capsugel from private equity firm KKE
& Co LP (notified March 17/deadline April 26)
MAY 2
-- Italian energy company Duferco Energia to acquire a
business unit from Italian electricity company Energhe S.p.A.
(notified March 22/deadline May 2/simplified)
MAY 4
-- Private investment firm KKR & Co. to acquire
travel company Travelopia Holdings Ltd and Travelopia USA Inc.
(notified March 24/ deadline May 4/simplified)
MAY 5
-- Japan's Panasonic Corporation to acquire Spanish
auto parts maker Ficosa International (notified march
27/deadline May 5)
-- Banking services platform Pillarstone to acquire holding
company Famar which has activities in the pharmaceutical
industry (notified March 27/deadline May 5/simplified)
MAY 8
-- Swiss car importer Emil Frey France to acquire French car
parts distributor PGA Group SAS from German carmaker Volkswagen
Group (notified March 28/deadline May 8/simplified)
MAY 10
-- Toyota Industries Europe to acquire Vive, the
parent company of Dutch industrial company Vanderlande
Industries Holding B.V (notified March 29/deadline May
10/simplified)
MAY 12
-- U.S. chemicals group Riechhold and Black
Diamond Capital to acquire Italian polymers maker Polynt
which is owned by Italian private equity group
Investindustrial (notified March 17/deadline May 12/commitments
offered March 17)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)