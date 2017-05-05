BRUSSELS May 5 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Volkswagen Financial Services to acquire 50.98 percent of
German tank and service cards provide Logpay Transport Services
from Logpay Financial Services (approved May 4)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- French media group Vivendi to acquire de facto
sole control of Italy's Telecom Italia (notified March
31/deadline extended to May 30 from May 12 after Vivendi offered
concessions)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MAY 10
-- Toyota Industries Europe to acquire Vive, the
parent company of Dutch industrial company Vanderlande
Industries Holding B.V (notified March 29/deadline May
10/simplified)
MAY 12
-- Taiwan's Ennoconn, which is part of electronics
maker Foxconn, to increase its stake in Austrian IT
group S&T (notified March 31/deadline May 12)
-- U.S. chemicals group Riechhold and Black
Diamond Capital to acquire Italian polymers maker Polynt
which is owned by Italian private equity group
Investindustrial (notified March 17/deadline May 12/commitments
offered March 17)
-- Singapore-based tech communications company Broadcom
to acquire U.S. networking switches and software maker
Brocade (notified March 17/ deadline extended to May 12
from April 26)
MAY 15
-- Private equity firm KKR and Spanish telecoms
provider Telefonica tp acquire joint control of Spanish
telecoms infrastructure provider Telxius (notified April
3/deadline May 15/simplified)
MAY 18
-- French insurer Axa and French state-owned bank
Caisse des Depots et Consignations to jointly acquire two
commerical lots in a shopping centre (notified April 6/deadline
May 18/simplified)
MAY 19
-- Italian cinema operator The Space Cinema, which is
controlled by Vue International Holdco Ltd, and Italian peer UCI
Italian S.p.A. which is part of Chinese conglomerate Dalian
Wanda Group, to set up a joint venture (notified April
7/deadline May 19)
-- German industrial gas producer Linde and
Russian power generation equipment maker PJSC Power Machines to
set up a joint venture (notified April 7/deadline May
19/simplified)
-- U.S. packaging company WestRock to acquire U.S.
peer Multi Packaging Solutions (notified April
7/deadline May 19)
-- Asset manager Ares Management L.P. and investment firm
The Baupost Group to jointly acquire German shopping mall
operator Prejan Enerprises Ltd (notified April 7/deadline May
19/simplified)
MAY 22
-- Investment firms Cinven Capital Management and
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire joint control of
Travel Holdings Parent Corporation (notified April 10/deadline
May 22)
May 23
-- Private equity company KKR & Co. and Caisse de
Depot et Placement du Quebec to acquire Onex Corp's
USI Insurance Services (notified April 11/deadline May
23/sinplified)
MAY 24
-- Japan-based Zen-Noh to acquire a 33 percent stake in a
Brazilian joint venture between French commodities trader Louis
Dreyfus Company and Brazilian soy processor-exporter Amaggi
(notified April 12/deadline May 24/simplified)
-- American healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss biotech company Actelion (notified April
12/deadline May 24)
-- Investment company Nordic Capital to acquire credit
management services company Intrum Justitia (notified April
12/deadline May 24)
MAY 29
-- French EDF to acquire equipment and fuel
manufacturing company Areva (notified April
18/deadline May 29)
MAY 31
-- Manufacturing and technology company General Electric's
Oil & Gas to acquire oilfield services company Baker
Hughes (notified April 20/deadline May 31)
-- Investment companies TPG and Oaktree to
take joint control over Britain's Iona Energy Co, which
owns 75 percent of two undeveloped oil fields in the North Sea
and that will be active in crude oil production and sale
(notified April 20/deadline May 31/simplified)
JUNE 1
-- French aircraft engine and aerospace equipment company
Safran and China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd.
to form joint venture to provide aircraft maintenance in China
(notified April 21/deadline June 1/simplified)
-- Energy company Electricite de France, French
state-owned bank Caisse des depots et consignations
and Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation to create a joint
venture NGM to finance electric mobility projects mainly in
France (notified April 21/deadline June 1/simplified)
-- Wastewater company SGAB and Spanish infrastructure
company Acciona to acquire 10 percent of Sociedad
Concesionaria de la Zona Regable del Canal de Navarra (notified
April 21/deadline June 1/simplified)
JUNE 2
-- Australian bank Macquarie and British pension
fund Universities Superannuation Scheme to acquire Green
Investment Bank (notified April 24/deadline June 2/simplified)
JUNE 7
-- German company CWS-Boco, which is part of German firm
Haniel, to acquire some of British support services firm
Rentokil's workwear and hygiene units (notified April
26/deadline June 7)
JUNE 8
-- German chemicals company Evonik Industries to
acquire U.S. company J.M. Huber Corp's silica
business (notified April 27/deadline June 8)
JUNE 9
-- Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman to acquire Spanish
logistics platform Allfunds Bank (notified April 28/deadline
June 9/simplified)
-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire
Dutch companyr NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April
28/deadline June 9)
-- Chinese textiles company Shanghai Shenda to
acquire International Automotive Components Group's
trim and acoustics unit business (notified April
24/deadline June 9/simplified)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)