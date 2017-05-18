BRUSSELS May 18 The following are mergers under
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firms Advent International and Bain
Capital Investors to jointly acquire payment services company
RatePAY (notified May 17/deadline June 26/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Oaktree to acquire German nursing
care provider Vitanas P&W (notified May 17/deadline June
26/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- American healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss biotech company Actelion (notified April
12/deadline extended to June 12 from May 24 after the companies
offered concessions)
-- Norwegian debt collection agency Nordic Capital, which is
majority owned by Nordic Capital Fund VIII and Swedish peer firm
Intrum Justitia to merge (notified April 12/deadline
extended to June 12 from May 24 after the companies offered
concessions)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MAY 19
-- Italian cinema operator The Space Cinema, which is
controlled by Vue International Holdco Ltd, and Italian peer UCI
Italian S.p.A. which is part of Chinese conglomerate Dalian
Wanda Group, to set up a joint venture (notified April
7/deadline May 19)
-- U.S. packaging company WestRock to acquire U.S.
peer Multi Packaging Solutions (notified April
7/deadline May 19)
MAY 22
-- Investment firms Cinven Capital Management and
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire joint control of
Travel Holdings Parent Corporation (notified April 10/deadline
May 22)
MAY 29
-- French EDF to acquire equipment and fuel
manufacturing company Areva (notified April
18/deadline May 29)
MAY 30
-- French media group Vivendi to acquire de facto
sole control of Italy's Telecom Italia (notified March
31/deadline extended to May 30 from May 12 after Vivendi offered
concessions)
MAY 31
-- Manufacturing and technology company General Electric's
Oil & Gas to acquire oilfield services company Baker
Hughes (notified April 20/deadline May 31)
-- Investment companies TPG and Oaktree to
take joint control over Britain's Iona Energy Co, which
owns 75 percent of two undeveloped oil fields in the North Sea
and that will be active in crude oil production and sale
(notified April 20/deadline May 31/simplified)
JUNE 1
-- French aircraft engine and aerospace equipment company
Safran and China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd.
to form joint venture to provide aircraft maintenance in China
(notified April 21/deadline June 1/simplified)
-- Energy company Electricite de France, French
state-owned bank Caisse des depots et consignations
and Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation to create a joint
venture NGM to finance electric mobility projects mainly in
France (notified April 21/deadline June 1/simplified)
-- Waste water company SGAB and Spanish infrastructure
company Acciona to acquire 10 percent of Sociedad
Concesionaria de la Zona Regable del Canal de Navarra (notified
April 21/deadline June 1/simplified)
JUNE 2
-- Australian bank Macquarie and British pension
fund Universities Superannuation Scheme to acquire Green
Investment Bank (notified April 24/deadline June 2/simplified)
JUNE 7
-- German company CWS-Boco, which is part of German firm
Haniel, to acquire some of British support services firm
Rentokil's workwear and hygiene units (notified April
26/deadline June 7)
JUNE 8
-- German chemicals company Evonik Industries to
acquire U.S. company J.M. Huber Corp's silica
business (notified April 27/deadline June 8)
JUNE 9
-- Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman to acquire Spanish
logistics platform Allfunds Bank (notified April 28/deadline
June 9/simplified)
-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire
Dutch companyr NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April
28/deadline June 9)
-- Chinese textiles company Shanghai Shenda to
acquire International Automotive Components Group's
trim and acoustics unit business (notified April
24/deadline June 9/simplified)
JUNE 14
-- Private equity firms BC Partners and Pollen Street
Capital Ltd to jointly acquire UK bank Shawbrook Group plc
(notified May 4/deadline June 14/simplified)
JUNE 15
-- U.S. private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners and the
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System Primary Pension
Plan (OMERS) to acquire joint control of U.S. car repairs
company OPE Caliber Holdings (notified May 5/deadline June
15/simplified)
-- Austrian refractories materials maker RHI to
acquire a controlling stake in Brazilian peer Magnesita
Refratarios (notified May 5/deadline June 15)
JUNE 21
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and French
investment company Eurazeo jointly acquire Dominion
Web Solutions (notified May 12/deadline June 21/simplified)
-- French private equity company Ardian France and real
estate agent Jones Lang LaSalle Inc to jointly acquire
an office building in France (notified May 12/deadline June
21/simplified)
-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire
French calcium aluminate cements maker Kerneos (notified May
12/deadline June 21)
JUNE 22
-- German online fashion retailer Zalando and
fashion company Bestseller United to set up a joint venture
(notified May 15/deadline June 22/simplified)
