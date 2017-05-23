BRUSSELS May 23 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Australian bank Macquarie and British pension
fund Universities Superannuation Scheme to acquire nine
windfarms from Green Investment Bank (approved May 22)
-- Investment firms Cinven Capital Management and
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire joint control of
Travel Holdings Parent Corporation (approved May 22)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Japanese shippers Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha,
Mitsui OSK Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to
merge their container units (notified May 19/deadline June 28)
-- French oil services group TechnipFMC, German
industrial gases group Linde AG and Russia's Research
and Design Institute on Gas Processing (JSC NIPIgaspererabotka)
to set up a joint venture (notified May 19/deadline June
28/simplified)
-- Chrysaor Holdings Ltd, which is indirectly controlled by
investment company Harbour Energy, to acquire some of Shell's
offshore assets (notified May 18/deadline June
27/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MAY 29
-- French EDF to acquire equipment and fuel
manufacturing company Areva (notified April
18/deadline May 29)
MAY 30
-- French media group Vivendi to acquire de facto
sole control of Italy's Telecom Italia (notified March
31/deadline extended to May 30 from May 12 after Vivendi offered
concessions)
MAY 31
-- Manufacturing and technology company General Electric's
Oil & Gas to acquire oilfield services company Baker
Hughes (notified April 20/deadline May 31)
JUNE 1
-- Waste water company SGAB and Spanish infrastructure
company Acciona to acquire 10 percent of Sociedad
Concesionaria de la Zona Regable del Canal de Navarra (notified
April 21/deadline June 1/simplified)
JUNE 7
-- German company CWS-Boco, which is part of German firm
Haniel, to acquire some of British support services firm
Rentokil's workwear and hygiene units (notified April
26/deadline June 7)
JUNE 8
-- German chemicals company Evonik Industries to
acquire U.S. company J.M. Huber Corp's silica
business (notified April 27/deadline June 8)
JUNE 9
-- Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman to acquire Spanish
logistics platform Allfunds Bank (notified April 28/deadline
June 9/simplified)
-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire
Dutch companyr NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April
28/deadline June 9)
-- Chinese textiles company Shanghai Shenda to
acquire International Automotive Components Group's
trim and acoustics unit business (notified April
24/deadline June 9/simplified)
JUNE 12
-- American healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss biotech company Actelion (notified April
12/deadline extended to June 12 from May 24 after the companies
offered concessions)
-- Norwegian debt collection agency Nordic Capital, which is
majority owned by Nordic Capital Fund VIII and Swedish peer firm
Intrum Justitia to merge (notified April 12/deadline
extended to June 12 from May 24 after the companies offered
concessions)
JUNE 14
-- Private equity firms BC Partners and Pollen Street
Capital Ltd to jointly acquire UK bank Shawbrook Group plc
(notified May 4/deadline June 14/simplified)
JUNE 15
-- U.S. private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners and the
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System Primary Pension
Plan (OMERS) to acquire joint control of U.S. car repairs
company OPE Caliber Holdings (notified May 5/deadline June
15/simplified)
-- Austrian refractories materials maker RHI to
acquire a controlling stake in Brazilian peer Magnesita
Refratarios (notified May 5/deadline June 15)
JUNE 21
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and French
investment company Eurazeo to jointly acquire Dominion
Web Solutions (notified May 12/deadline June 21/simplified)
-- French private equity company Ardian France and real
estate agent Jones Lang LaSalle Inc to jointly acquire
an office building in France (notified May 12/deadline June
21/simplified)
-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire
French calcium aluminate cements maker Kerneos (notified May
12/deadline June 21)
JUNE 22
-- German online fashion retailer Zalando and
fashion company Bestseller United to set up a joint venture
(notified May 15/deadline June 22/simplified)
JUNE 26
-- Private equity firms Advent International and Bain
Capital Investors to jointly acquire payment services company
RatePAY (notified May 17/deadline June 26/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Oaktree to acquire German nursing
care provider Vitanas P&W (notified May 17/deadline June
26/simplified)
JUNE 27
-- Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co to
acquire Singapore-listed logistics company CWT
(notified May 18/deadline June 27/simplified)
-- Buyout firm Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire indirect joint control of
U.S. educational content provider Ascend Learning (notified May
18/deadline June 27/simplified)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)