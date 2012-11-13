* Devout Maltese Catholic nominated for top EU health job
BRUSSELS, Nov 13 European lawmakers challenged
Malta's nominee for the EU's top health job on Tuesday because
of his contempt for homosexuals and opposition to abortion,
after his predecessor quit over an investigation linking him to
bribery.
European Greens, Liberals and Socialists, who make up half
the parliament, spoke out against Tonio Borg, Malta's foreign
minister and a devout Catholic who has lobbied against abortion
in his home country.
"I don't doubt your ability but I do question your views,"
British Liberal Democrat Chris Davies told Borg during a
three-hour hearing on his nomination.
A 50-strong group of EU lawmakers pressed Borg for at least
an hour to either defend his views on abortion and homosexuality
or repeal them. They will cast a non-binding vote on Borg's
nomination by secret ballot next week.
Borg avoided being drawn. "These are matters to be
exclusively decided by member states. It has been the standard
answer and that will be my standard answer," he added.
Conservatives, who are likely to back Borg's nomination,
make up a little less than half the parliament, with
independents holding the remaining seats.
The controversy threatens to further embarrass the European
Commission after the previous health commissioner, Malta's John
Dalli, resigned last month in a tobacco lobbying scandal.
It also casts doubt on selection procedures at the EU
executive which places officials in unelected posts that shape
regulation across Europe at a time when many Europeans question
the Commission's democratic legitimacy.
Borg's personal views matter because the EU health
commissioner oversees sensitive policy on issues such as access
to healthcare, contraception, sexually transmitted diseases and
stem cell research, lawmakers and rights groups say.
At least one rights group, the European Humanist Federation,
has written to the Commission's president Jose Manuel Barroso to
protest Borg's nomination.
In 2004, the parliament's decision to reject Italian
politician Rocco Buttiglione, who said he believed homosexuality
was a sin, forced Italy to put forward someone else for the post
of justice commissioner.
"THAT'S ALL WE NEED NOW"
Christian groups say Borg is being unfairly targeted for his
Catholic faith. Borg, who is also Malta's deputy prime minister,
has insisted his views are not extremist and that he champions
everyone's right to their own opinions.
His comments from 2009 during a debate in the Maltese
parliament on property laws have caused the most fuss among
liberals in Brussels and in Malta. Borg is reported to have said
gay couples could not expect to be eligible for social housing.
"That's all we need now. After we've finally decided to
limit inheritance to married couples and children, now we are
expected to extend this protection to those who decide to go and
live with someone of the same sex," Borg is cited saying in
2009, according to an Oct. 29 European Parliament report.
Malta is a conservative country and in June the island
nation said it wanted the Commission to stop funding stem cell
research using human embryos, which is allowed in some EU
countries.
The former commissioner Dalli was questioned by police in
Malta on Tuesday, local media reported, over the tobacco
corruption scandal which forced his resignation.