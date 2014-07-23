BRUSSELS, July 23 European Union regulators handed down a 20-million-euro ($26.93 million) fine on the world's biggest salmon farmer Marine Harvest on Wednesday for acquiring Norwegian rival Morpol ASA without first securing antitrust approval.

"Marine Harvest should have been aware of its obligations to notify and await clearance from the Commission before proceeding with the acquisition," the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU competition authority said Marine Harvest finalised the takeover eight months before seeking EU approval. The Commission can penalise companies up to 10 percent of their combined turnover for breaching this requirement.

($1 = 0.7427 Euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Cheel; editing by Adrian Croft)