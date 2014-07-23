BRUSSELS, July 23 European Union regulators
handed down a 20-million-euro ($26.93 million) fine on the
world's biggest salmon farmer Marine Harvest on
Wednesday for acquiring Norwegian rival Morpol ASA without first
securing antitrust approval.
"Marine Harvest should have been aware of its obligations to
notify and await clearance from the Commission before proceeding
with the acquisition," the European Commission said in a
statement.
The EU competition authority said Marine Harvest finalised
the takeover eight months before seeking EU approval. The
Commission can penalise companies up to 10 percent of their
combined turnover for breaching this requirement.
($1 = 0.7427 Euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Cheel; editing by Adrian Croft)