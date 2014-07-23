OSLO, July 23 Marine Harvest, the
world's largest fish farmer, said on Wednesday it disagreed with
a decision by European Union regulators to fine the firm 20
million euros for acquiring rival Morpol without first securing
antitrust approval.
"Marine Harvest will now carefully consider the options
available to it. It appears, however, more likely than not that
the decision to fine the company will be referred to the EU
courts," it said in a statement.
"Marine Harvest also notes that the size of the fine appears
to deviate significantly from similar cases where fines have
been applied by the Commission," it said.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)