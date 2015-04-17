By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 17
LONDON, April 17 The European Union is looking
at creating rules on how to deal with financial firms outside
the banking industry that run into trouble, including clearing
houses, insurers and asset managers, the EU's financial services
chief said on Friday.
The 28-country bloc has already introduced rules on how to
wind down troubled banks without turning to taxpayers for cash.
It now wants a similar regime for other so-called systemic
financial market participants.
EU financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill told
Reuters in an interview that he would shortly set out a system
specifically for dealing with failed clearing houses ahead of a
draft law due to be completed later in the year.
He said the issue had become pressing due to reforms to make
the $700 trillion derivatives market safer by channelling these
financial instruments through clearers, third party
organisations that ensure derivatives trades are completed even
if one side of the deal goes bust.
Clearing houses like Eurex Clearing and
LCH.Clearnet are set to grow significantly, thus posing
risks to financial stability if they collapsed.
"Previous reforms have introduced greater transparency and
concentrated risk in clearing houses and therefore we need to
think more carefully how you would resolve them," Hill said.
Financial market participants have pushed for a separate
regime for clearers and have warned against a "one size fits
all" approach to resolving financial firms outside the banking
industry.
Hill said the EU executive would adopt a proposal for an new
EU law later in the year.
"We will be setting out alongside that what our approach
would be to other non-bank entities that might present risks,
such as insurers and asset managers," Hill said.
"The view I have taken is, where the case is strongest with
clearing houses we should act early, and where we need to
assemble the evidence, to take our time to form a proper
risk-based view of things, we can come back to ... at a later
date."
"There is going to be a differentiated approach on that,
which is a new development," Hill said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)