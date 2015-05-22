* Hill says UK finance wants to stay in single market
* EU watchdog says no quick solutions for markets union
* Hill to publish paper on retail financial products
LONDON, May 22 A push towards a capital markets
union in the European Union will continue regardless of a
planned referendum in Britain on whether the country should
remain a member of the 28-country bloc, EU financial services
chief Jonathan Hill said on Friday.
London is the bloc's biggest financial centre and regarded
as core to Hill's desire for a pan-EU effort to increase the
ability of markets to raise the finance needed to drive economic
growth in Europe as banks rein in lending.
"The question of capital markets union and the question of a
referendum for Britain I consider to be totally separate issues.
The question of capital markets union is something I am trying
to build for all 28 member states," Hill told reporters on the
sidelines of a conference.
"I hope very much that Britain makes an important
contribution to it. What I hear constantly ... is that people in
the financial services industry, which is clearly a very strong
industry centre here in London, see the importance of being part
of a strong single market and the benefit that can come from
it," Hill said.
He will set out the priority actions needed for a capital
markets union (CMU) in the autumn with a view to putting in
place the building blocks by 2019, well after Britain's
referendum which is due to take place by the end of 2017.
The first "quick wins" will be to make prospectus
disclosures less burdensome for companies issuing debt
instruments and to encourage a revival in the EU's market for
securitisation or pooling of debt.
The EU's European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority (EIOPA) has already tweaked the bloc's insurance rules
on capital requirements, known as Solvency II, to encourage
insurers to buy securitised debt.
"I think there is more potential here and I have asked EIOPA
to look at these issues and to report to me in June to see if we
can look at other investment areas of Solvency II, to look at
whether we can change some of the calibrations to encourage
investment," Hill told the City & Financial conference.
However, Steven Maijoor, chairman of the EU's European
Securities and Markets Authority, said the lack of an "equity
culture" in many EU states meant that progress on building a CMU
would take time.
Many households prefer putting their money in bank savings
accounts with guaranteed returns rather than shares, he said.
The appetite for more rules to implement CMU is also very
limited and even voluntary changes to longstanding market
practices would face resistance in some countries.
"Quick solutions will not be available," Maijoor said.
Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange
told the conference that the EU should not water down
disclosure requirements for listings, as Hill is planning, but
help speed up the regulatory approval process for listings.
Market infrastructure companies will also need incentives,
such as cross-subsidies, to list more small companies as
ensivaged under the CMU to replace bank funding.
"It's a business that you are never going to make any money
in. These companies are extremely cost sensitive," Rolet said.
