LONDON Dec 14 Asset managers in the European
Union can continue paying for research and broking under an
existing and widely-used arrangement, subject to conditions, a
European Commission document showed on Monday.
More and more asset managers in countries like Germany,
France, Britain, Sweden and Denmark have begun using commission
sharing agreements or CSAs.
The agreements pay a broker who executes share trading
orders, with the broker then allocating a portion to pay for the
stock research fed to asset managers.
As part of a sweeping reform of EU securities markets known
as MiFID II, the bloc's securities watchdog ESMA wanted "full
unbundling" of the cost of research and trading to give
investors more clarity on what they are paying ultimately for.
ESMA wanted asset managers to pay for research from a
separate account, with charges agreed in advance. Asset managers
and brokers argued that spelling out fees in advance should be
enough.
In a win for the industry, the EU's executive European
Commission, which will turn ESMA's recommendations into law, has
opted for a more flexible approach on CSAs, the document seen by
Reuters showed.
The document sets out the conditions under which a single
payment could continue, subject to some conditions, meaning CSAs
won't face the ban that asset managers feared when MiFID II
comes into force, most likely at the start of 2018.
A CSA could continue as long as it included a breakdown of
what is charged for, the document showed.
"Every operational arrangement for the collection of client
research charge, where it is not collected separately but
alongside a transaction commission, has to indicate a separately
identifiable research charge," the document said.
A single payment cannot be linked to the volume and/or value
of transactions executed on behalf of customers, it adds.
This condition follows ESMA concerns that CSAs allow the
amount charged for research to be determined by the volume of
transactions, giving an incentive for brokers to trade more than
is required with the cost ultimately born by investors.
The document is still at the draft stage and could be
changed by the EU executive before it becomes law. EU states and
the European Parliament will also have an opportunity to
comment.
