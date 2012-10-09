* MEPs want minimum five year jail terms for worst offences
* Suspect traders outside EU could face extradition
* Rules due to be finalised by year-end
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Oct 9 Traders who try to rig the Libor
benchmark interest rate, stock indexes or oil prices would be
sent to jail for a minimum of five years under rules backed
overwhelmingly by an influential European Parliament committee
on Tuesday.
The updating of EU market abuse rules was proposed last year
but news in June of Barclays' record 290 million pounds
fine for rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor,
prompted lawmakers to include extra provisions for benchmark
rates.
The assembly's economic affairs committee voted by 39 to 1
to specify that insider dealing or manipulation of benchmarks
such as Libor is illegal.
"It was a massive failing that we weren't able to prosecute
some of these traders personally in the Libor case, because we
don't have the law to cover it. That will change after today's
vote," said Arlene McCarthy, the British centre-left lawmaker
steering the changes through parliament.
The UK Financial Services Authority had to fine Barclays for
breaches of its general principles as Libor does not come under
the EU's current market abuse rules.
The revised EU law will make rigging or attempted rigging of
a wide range of markets and benchmarks, not just Libor, a
criminal offence.
These include interest rates, currencies, inter bank offered
rates, indexes and other types of financial instruments, as well
as the EU's carbon market and commodities benchmarks including
gold, cocoa and Brent crude.
The revised rules would give enforcement authorities much
wider discretion than under the current system as they also make
attempts to manipulate markets an offence, regardless of the
outcome.
Michael McKee, a partner at DLA Piper, a law firm, said such
wider powers could mean regulators become too powerful, although
courts will expect a high standard of proof in criminal cases.
"As a lawyer I do think there is an excessive amount of
discretion here, but as a matter of practice, there is no
tolerance from the general public, never mind governments and
regulators, for manipulation and the industry will just have to
get used to it," McKee said.
FIVE YEARS JAIL
The committee said serious abuses should be punished by jail
terms of at least five years, with a minimum of two years for
less serious offences.
Traders based outside Europe who are suspected of
manipulating EU benchmarks could face possible extradition to
answer criminal charges, provided regulators in other countries
are ready to cooperate, McCarthy said.
The vote means that lawmakers will now sit down with the
EU's member states to finalise the rules before the end of this
year, wi th the proposed minimum jail terms likely to prove the
most contentious issue.
"We voted that no-one should serve less than five years for
serious breaches in terms of a jail term. This remains to be
negotiated with the member states, and I hope that they will
accept that perpetrators should face the full force of the law,"
McCarthy told Reuters.
The deadline for entry into force of the rules must also be
agreed in the negotiations. The committee wants a deadline of no
later than January 2014, whereas the EU's executive - the
European Commission - proposed giving countries up to two years
to put the sanctions in place.
The revision approved by lawmakers also forces stock
exchanges to levy higher fees on traders that have many of their
orders cancelled.
This is a direct attempt to curb high-frequency traders who
use computers to dart in and out of markets to exploit tiny
price differences in the blink of an eye.
Policymakers accused them of creating volatility but the
sector says it provides useful volumes to markets.
Computerised trading firms would have to tell regulators
about any significant changes to their trading strategies.
The European Commission would also specify a ratio for
cancelled-to-filled orders, above which trading platforms would
impose the higher fees.
The lawmakers backed requiring the European Securities and
Markets Authority to set up two advisory committees, the first
on high-frequency trading, the second on new technology in
financial markets in a bid to keep abreast of rapid changes in
markets that have left regulators having to play catch-up.