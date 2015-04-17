LONDON, April 17 Despite scepticism in Germany
about a need for EU financial liberalisation, some innovative
German entrepreneurs struggle to raise funds and would benefit
from a more open, pan-EU capital market, EU finance commissioner
Jonathan Hill said on Friday.
Asked in a Reuters interview where he saw resistance to his
project to reduce national barriers and create a capital markets
union, Hill said in countries with strong banking systems close
to local businesses some questioned the need for his project.
Pointing to historic success in promoting small business,
Germany's savings banks, the Sparkassen, have been cautious on
the need for change and wary of disrupting a successful system.
Hill said of his broad consultations with EU business: "When
you start to dig down, I think there people would recognise that
at different stages in a business's development, businesses are
likely to have different needs of different types of capital.
"Risk capital, in Germany for example. I've met quite a lot
of entrepreneurs with innovative products that the local banks
might thing of being higher risk and actually they're finding it
quite hard to get capital. So I think ... that there should be
something there that is of interest to all people."
He stressed the European Commission, which he joined as the
British government's nominee in November, was taking a "bottom
up" approach to capital markets reform, sounding out business
and other interested parties -- "because where you've got well
functioning local markets you don't want to disrupt things".
So far, he had heard enthusiasm for a freer flow of capital
not just from London financiers, whom he addressed at a Reuters
Newsmaker event on Friday, but also from ex-communist eastern
states which lack their own developed money markets.
Acknowledging the strong interest in the City of London for
Brussels to do more to give powerful, British-based financial
firms better access to other parts of the bloc, Hill stressed
that his aim was to ensure reforms that would benefit the whole
of the EU in the interests of bolstering growth and employment.
"The benefits of getting deeper, more effective capital
markets, it should work right across the EU," he said.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr, editing by
David Evans)