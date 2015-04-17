By Huw Jones and Alastair Macdonald
LONDON, April 17 European Union plans to help
markets raise more funds for the economy play to London's
strengths as a global trading centre, the bloc's financial
services chief Jonathan Hill told leading bankers and dealers on
Friday.
In his first speech to London's financial community since
his appointment to the European Commission last November, the
former Conservative minister went out of his way to praise
London for its ability to innovate and adapt to change.
Speaking in Canary Wharf, the Thames dockland home of
several major banks and their regulator, he sought to reassure
the sector that a wave of precautionary rules from Brussels
since the financial crisis will ease on his watch.
His core project is a capital markets union (CMU) to
increase the amount of funds raised by companies listing their
shares or tapping investors directly.
"If we get capital markets union right then the companies
and the people who work in these buildings in the old docklands
can be, and be seen to be, the creators of prosperity for many
millions across the continent," Hill told a Reuters Newsmaker
event at the London offices of media group Thomson Reuters.
His comments come just three weeks before national elections
in Britain, with Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron
promising a referendum on EU membership if he wins. Hill served
in Cameron's government as leader of the upper house of
parliament until being nominated to the Brussels job last year.
BENEFITS OF EUROPE
Some policymakers are hoping the CMU -- a project to clear
away barriers to a single market in finance that would favour
British exports -- will help persuade eurosceptics, critical of
Brussels' sway over the City of London, to back staying in the
EU and benefit from its free market.
Hill alluded to that: "The single market makes London a
gateway for investment across the world into the whole European
Union, the UK's single biggest market for the export of its
financial services," he said.
"This is a centre of excellence that we need to support by
maintaining financial stability and making sure that regulation
is effective and internationally coherent."
There will be fewer new laws and more focus on bedding down
and reviewing, if need be, reforms of recent years, he said.
Many were surprised when European Commission chief
Jean-Claude Juncker appointed Hill, a long-time confidant of
Cameron, to the financial services portfolio after Cameron had
tried to block Juncker's own appointment. It pleased the City of
London, which has welcomed a change of tone from his French
predecessor, Michel Barnier, who was seen as more
interventionist.
In his speech, Hill stressed that the EU was willing to
tweak international bank capital rules the bloc signed up to, if
it helps the capital markets union get off the ground.
"The EU should not be afraid to implement the international
standards in a way that makes sense for Europe and Europe's
diverse financial landscape," he said.
(Writing by Huw Jones; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)