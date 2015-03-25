LONDON, March 25 The European Union's plans for a capital markets union to boost financing for companies should be accelerated and completed two years earlier than proposed, a draft parliamentary motion seen by Reuters said.

The motion calls on the European Commission to speed its work on the action plan and put forward legislative proposals as soon as possible to achieve the objective of a fully integrated single EU capital market by the end of 2018.

Capital markets union is a core plank of the European Commission's attempts to increase jobs and growth in the 28-nation bloc. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)