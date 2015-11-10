BRUSSELS Nov 10 European Union finance
ministers should reach a deal by the end of the year on a plan
to revamp the securitisation market in Europe, the European
commissioner for financial services said on Tuesday.
The European market for asset-backed securities (ABS) is
only half the size it was before the global financial crisis in
2008-2009.
The European Commission, the EU executive, in September
launched a broad plan to revive capital markets in Europe, with
an initial proposal to revamp the market for securities based on
pooled loans such as mortgages, a process known as
securitisation.
"We might have an agreement in the Council (of EU finance
ministers) by Christmas," the EU commissioner in charge of the
plan, Jonathan Hill, told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU
finance ministers, who will discuss the issue on Tuesday.
In an attempt to increase banks' lending capacity while
keeping risk under control, Hill has proposed lower capital
requirements for asset-backed securities that fall within a new
category of "simple, transparent and standardised" (STS) debt.
These proposal needs the approval of EU finance ministers
and EU lawmakers.
"I hope the European Parliament will also be able to move
forward with this proposal quickly," Hill said.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Mark Potter)