By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 20
LONDON, April 20 Efforts by banks and asset
managers to dilute planned European Union rules on paying for
research on stock picks are being rebuffed by the bloc's
executive, a draft EU document showed.
The European Commission is writing rules to implement an
update of the EU's securities trading law known as MiFID II.
The revision comes into effect in January 2017 and includes
new curbs on how asset managers can charge customers for the
cost of trading shares and for research they get from banks and
brokers on stocks.
At present, brokers supply research to asset managers for no
upfront cost, and instead expect to be rewarded with share
trading orders.
A draft document seen by Reuters shows the EU executive is
backing full unbundling or separation of research and trading
fees or commission. Industry has called for a less onerous
option of increasing transparency.
"Investment firms providing execution services shall
identify separate charges for these services that only reflect
the cost of executing the transaction," the draft commission
document seen by Reuters said.
"The provision of any other benefits or services shall be
subject to a separately identifiable charge; the supply of these
goods or services should not be influenced by or be conditional
on levels of payment for execution services."
Industry wants "commission sharing agreements" (CSAs) for
disclosing fees, warning that full separation would prompt asset
managers to avoid buying research on small, less traded
companies who in turn would find it harder to raise funds on
markets.
The document sets out a structure for dedicated research
payment accounts at asset managers in a way that one industry
official described as "the death of CSAs".
The commission writes that the document is for discussion
and not a final version. An impact assessment will be mindful of
the need to avoid unintended consequences for its objective of
promoting growth.
The objective of breaking the link between the purchase of
research and the payment for execution and of disclosure
regarding the costs of research needed to be maintained, it
added.
As drafted so far, it generally backs advice from the bloc's
markets watchdog, the European Securities and Markets Authority
(ESMA) last December.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)