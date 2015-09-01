(Adds more detail, background)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 1 Germany, France and Britain are
seeking amendments to new EU rules that aim to increase
transparency in bond trading, arguing that the current proposals
could have negative unintended consequences for investors and
markets.
In a joint letter to the European Commission, seen by
Reuters on Tuesday, the three countries said the rule changes
now proposed could result in "significant negative implications
for the proper functioning of these vital markets".
Conversely, some financial instruments that should face
greater transparency have not been included, they said in the
letter dated Aug. 25. It was also addressed to the EU securities
watchdog, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).
The rule changes are due to come into effect in January
2017. They are part of a revamp by the European Commission and
ESMA of the EU's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive
(MiFID II), to set new standards for trading financial
instruments that take into account lessons from the financial
crisis and advances in trading technology.
Germany, France and Britain said the proposals "do not
reflect the agreement" made by member states and the European
Parliament in the framework law that has been approved.
Many bonds are traded bilaterally but ESMA has proposed that
traders should publicly display the offered and traded prices
for "liquid" or heavily traded debt.
The three countries believe that too much transparency could
be harmful and cause investors to pull out.
Banks say too much transparency would see bond markets dry
up at a time when policymakers already worry liquidity is too
low to cope with stresses such as expected rises in interest
rates.
Brussels is also launching a "capital markets union" to
raise more funds for growth from bonds and stocks to ease the
continent's heavy dependence on banks.
The three countries also expressed concern in their letter
that ESMA's draft rules would lead to a "de-facto ban on
non-independent investment advice as commonly practiced today
throughout numerous member states".
The rules would also introduce a "new ban" on investment
research being paid from trading commissions, which the
countries said was "not foreseen" in the framework law.
Draft rules on access of trading platforms to clearing
houses, and the need to take into account physical trading
activity when deciding which firms come under the scope of
MiFID, also need revisiting, they said.
The three countries said their points should be addressed
before the draft rules are submitted to member states for
approval.
The European Parliament has also raised concerns about the
potential consequences of ESMA's draft rules.
