LONDON, Sept 23 The European Union will consider easing capital charges on insurers to encourage more investment in private equity and infrastructure, an EU document showed.

EU financial services chief Jonathan Hill is due on Sept. 30 to publish his "action plan" for putting in place the basics of a "capital markets union" by 2019 to raise more funds for economic growth.

The plan lists actions Hill is planning to boost investment, such as the possibility of a new breed of "simple and competitive" personal pensions in the EU.

The proposals also include creating a pan-EU framework for covered bonds, and a pledge to propose by the end of 2017 the long-delayed draft law on legal certainty for ownership of securities like shares.

Credit unions or local savings and loans organisations, could benefit from not having to comply with the tough capital requirement rules written for banks, the document said.

"There is no single measure that will deliver a Capital Markets Union. Instead there will be a range of steps whose impact will cumulatively be significant," the document said.

