By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 28 More light on bond markets, caps
on "dark pool" or anonymous share trading, and limits on
commodity holdings were the objectives of reforms put forward by
European Union regulators on Monday to improve transparency for
investors.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
unveiled its batch of 28 final rules to flesh out the Markets in
Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) law due to come
into force in January 2017.
MiFID II is the biggest overhaul of EU securities rules in a
decade, designed to apply lessons from the 2007-09 financial
crisis and reflect advances in computerised trading technology.
Current MiFID rules focus on share trading but the revisions
will bring bonds and commodities into the net and move swathes
of off-exchange trading onto electronic platforms where it
should be less opaque.
ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor said the rules will change the
way Europe's secondary markets function. "The magnitude of this
change should not be underestimated," he said in a statement.
The new rules for bonds were hotly contested by banks and
asset managers, with Britain's Investment Association trade body
calling for a delay.
It warned that increasing transparency in bond markets in
the wrong way, especially before a trade takes place, would harm
already uncertain liquidity at a time when the EU wants capital
markets to raise more funds for economic growth.
Regulators will determine whether there is enough liquidity
in each bond for it to be subject to the new transparency rules.
Some 2,000 bonds, mostly government debt, out of 50,000 traded
in the EU will face greater transparency, ESMA said.
ESMA said it had decided on a bond-by-bond selection process
rather than looking at classes of bonds. The Investment
Association said on Monday it would have preferred the classes
of bonds approach, but others said the approach chosen by ESMA
will come as a relief to the market.
"There were genuine concerns about misclassification risk
for individual bonds under a category-based approach," said
Damian Carolan, a lawyer at Allen & Overy.
ESMA also set out Europe's first set of position limits or
caps on market share in a commodity, ranging from 5 to 35
percent.
In addition MiFID II will cap how much trading in a stock
can be done in a "dark pool" or anonymously and ESMA said the
final rules make no major change to what it previously proposed.
High-frequency trading (HFT), which uses ultra-fast
computers to place trades, will also be directly regulated,
having been blamed by critics for accentuating volatility.
ESMA's recommended rules will need endorsement from the
European Commission before coming into force in January 2017.
