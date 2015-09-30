By Huw Jones
| BRUSSELS, Sept 30
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 The European Union will ease
capital rules it imposed on banks and insurers since the
financial crisis to help markets raise more funds for reviving
sluggish economic growth.
The bloc's financial services chief, Jonathan Hill,
announced on Wednesday his "action plan" to put in place the
building blocks of "capital markets union" or CMU by 2019.
European companies tap banks for up to 80 percent of the
funds they need to grow and Brussels hopes its planned reforms
will switch some of this heavy lifting to markets.
"I want to knock down barriers to make it easier for capital
to flow freely across all 28 member states," Hill said in a
statement.
Early initiatives include making it easier for banks to sell
high quality securities based on the pooling of loans like
mortgages - known as securitisation - to institutional
investors.
He also wants to encourage insurers to invest in
infrastructure like roads and digital networks by cutting their
capital charges on such investments.
It would be the first instance of regulators rowing back on
regulation introduced during the financial crisis in a sign of
how policymaker concern has switched to reviving growth.
Reviving Europe's securitisation sector to pre-crisis levels
would raise 100 billion to 150 billion euros ($112-$169
billion), the European Commission said.
So far, regulators from elsewhere in the world have not said
they will also cut capital charges on banks who originate
securitised debt in their jurisdictions.
Securitised debt based on low quality U.S. home loans became
untradable in 2007, helping to spawn the crisis but Hill said
the EU measure will focus only on the use of high quality loans
to create "simple, transparent and standardised" debt.
His other quick wins include making it easier and cheaper
for companies to issue bonds and shares.
More medium term aims include tackling politically sensitive
issues like trying to harmonise tax and insolvency laws in the
EU, areas that are typically member state domains.
Policymakers have said that creating a CMU will be as much
about changing attitudes as reforming market practices.
Critics also say Brussels will have to persuade consumers in
Continental Europe, long accustomed to squirreling away cash in
a deposit account, to invest in riskier shares and bonds.
There is also suspicion among some politicians that the CMU
is trying to foist Anglo-American market liberalism on
Continental Europe with its social democratic traditions.
"CMU is ambitious. I hope the Commission can maintain its
resolve to make it work so that these plans can deliver a single
European capital market without obstacles," Wim Mijs, chief
executive of the European Banking Federation, said.
"If we want to reap the benefits in five years' time CMU
needs to be pushed now," Mijs added.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas)