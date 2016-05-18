BRUSSELS May 18 European Union states formally
backed on Wednesday a one-year postponement to January 2018 of
sweeping reform of the bloc's securities markets rules.
The so-called MIFID II rules play catch-up with advances in
trading technologies, increase transparency in bond and
commodity markets, and apply lessons from the financial crisis.
The agreement among the 28 EU states follow a preliminary
deal reached with the European Parliament on May 2, and confirms
a Commission proposal for a delay published in February
.
The European Commission had said the delay was due to
"exceptional technical implementation challenges" faced by
regulators and market participants.
States will be required to transpose MIFID into national
legislation by July 2017. The new rules will be applicable from
January 2018.
In addition, "amendments were agreed as concerns trading on
own accounts, package transactions, alignment with the EU
directive on securities financing transactions and the date of
application of certain provisions of a regulation on market
abuse," a Council press release said.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Toby Chopra)