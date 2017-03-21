LONDON, March 21 A more powerful securities
watchdog may be needed in the European Union to counter market
fragmentation after Britain, its biggest financial centre,
leaves the bloc, an EU consultation paper said on Tuesday.
The EU's executive European Commission paper looks at
revamping the bloc's system of financial supervision, which is
mainly based on three agencies covering securities, banking and
insurance.
Clearing houses, banks and insurers use Britain as a base to
serve clients across the EU, but this will likely end in its
current form given that the UK intends to leave the single
market in two years.
"The vote of the United Kingdom to leave the EU, the
position of the government of the United Kingdom that it will
not be seeking membership of the single market, and the expected
impact on the market of those decisions also underline the need
to reflect carefully about supervisory arrangements," the
commission's paper said.
The euro zone has already centralised banking supervision
under the European Central Bank, and in the meantime the bloc
has launched a capital markets union project to spur more
funding for the economy from securities such as stocks and
bonds.
The commission noted that the European Securities and
Markets Authority's (ESMA) powers are currently limited to
credit rating agencies and trade reporting bodies.
The EU executive said it wanted to identify specific areas
where stronger European supervision will help overcome market
fragmentation.
"A possible extension of ESMA's powers could be considered
in market segments in which there is a strong need to support
more integrated, efficient and well-functioning financial
instruments markets," it said.
The European Banking Authority is based in London and will
have to find another home inside the EU after Brexit, triggering
industry speculation that it could be merged with the Frankfurt
based European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority.
