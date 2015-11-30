LONDON Nov 30 The European Union has proposed
exempting more companies from having to issue a costly formal
prospectus for investors in a bid to encourage more market-based
financing across the region.
EU financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill published
on Monday his draft revisions to the 28-country bloc's
prospectus rules for companies that want to issue stocks or
bonds to raise funds.
He has proposed that companies be exempt from issuing a
prospectus when they want to raise less than 500,000 euros, five
times the current 100,000-euro threshold.
Member states would also be able to set higher thresholds
for their domestic markets, up to 10 million euros, double the
current maximum.
The measure is part of the EU's Capital Markets Union
project aimed at encouraging companies to raise more funds on
markets rather than turning to banks for cash, as most currently
do.
"We need a prospectus regime that gives investors the
information they need, but that does not pile up unnecessary
costs and put companies off raising money on the public
markets," Hill said in a statement.
"Today's proposal strikes a better balance."
Hill also proposes allowing companies with a market
capitalisation of under 200 million euros to publish a less
onerous prospectus, doubling the current threshold.
"We will take action to support shorter and clearer
prospectuses by specifying more clearly the amount of
information that is needed," Hill said.
Listed companies that are returning to markets for secondary
issuance would also benefit from a lighter regime based on an
updated annual "universal registration document", or URD.
Issuers who regularly maintain an updated URD with their
supervisors would benefit from a 5-day fast-track approval when
they actually want to tap into capital markets by issuing
shares, bonds or derivatives, Hill said.
The EU's markets watchdog ESMA would also for the first time
provide free and searchable online access to all prospectuses.
Approval from the European Parliament and EU states is
needed for Hill's draft revisions to prospectus rules to become
law.
(Editing by Jason Neely)