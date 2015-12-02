BRUSSELS Dec 2 European Union countries have
agreed a plan to revive the European market for asset-backed
securities (ABS), a EU statement said on Wednesday.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, in September
proposed to revamp the market for securities based on pooled
loans such as mortgages, a process known as securitisation. The
proposal was part of a wider plan to relaunch capital markets in
Europe.
The continent's ABS market has shrunk to half its size since
the global financial crisis in 2008-2009.
However, in an attempt to increase banks' lending capacity
while keeping risk under control, the EU financial services
commissioner Jonathan Hill proposed lower capital requirements
for asset-backed securities that fall within a new category of
"simple, transparent and standardised" (STS) debt.
"Member States agreed on the securitisation package at the
meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives," said a
statement from Luxembourg which holds the rotating presidency of
the EU.
The agreement came after two months of negotiations, a
period considered short in the EU legislative process.
EU finance ministers will have to formalise the agreement in
a regular meeting on Dec. 8 in Brussels. Talks with EU lawmakers
will start in 2016 to turn the proposals into law.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)