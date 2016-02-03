BRUSSELS Feb 3 The European Commission plans to
propose new European Union rules for dealing with failing
clearing houses for securities markets before the end of the
year, an EU official said on Wednesday.
The draft law had been due last year but the EU executive
has faced the difficulty of finding consensus on who should pay
for a bust clearer, with pension funds and asset managers
resisting any attempt to include them in bailouts.
The Commission plans to wait until September when the Group
of the 20 economies (G20) is expected to discuss global plans on
dealing with clearing houses, an EU official said.
"We will of course use the work at international level to
design our system in principle before the end of this year," the
official said.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Huw Jones)