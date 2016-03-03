BRUSSELS, March 3 The European Parliament will vote at the earliest in December on a plan to revive the European market for asset-backed securities (ABS), an EU document shows, putting a brake on the adoption of proposals which were fast-tracked by EU states.

ABS are securities based on pooled loans such as mortgages. The continent's ABS market has shrunk to half its size since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009 which was triggered by a collapse of the sector in the United States.

The European commissioner for financial services Jonathan Hill proposed in September a plan to relaunch ABS in Europe by lowering capital requirements for a new category of "simple, transparent and standardised" (STS) debt.

A few weeks later, the 28 EU states approved the plan in an unusual example of quick EU legislative process.

The momentum is however unlikely to last because the European Parliament, which needs to approve the proposals before they can become law, will not vote on the plan before December, a timetable produced by the lawmaker in charge of the issue, Paul Tang, shows.

In a first analysis of the commission's proposals, parliament raised concerns about the red tape that the plan would generate. In a technical report, it also raised doubts on the actual use of the new category of STS debt, that may conflict with existing national labels.

The timetable, seen by Reuters and dated March 3, foresees talks with the European Commission on technical issues until the end of April.

Tang, a centre-left lawmaker from the Netherlands, will prepare his report on the proposals by the summer. The first vote of the economic affairs committee of the European Parliament is scheduled in November.

The parliament's final vote on the plan is pencilled in December, but it remains to be confirmed in the timetable.

If the text adopted by lawmakers differed from the legislative proposals made by the Commission and backed by EU states, a new set of open-ended negotiations among the EU institutions will have to start to agree a common text. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Dominic Evans)