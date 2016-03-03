BRUSSELS, March 3 The European Parliament will
vote at the earliest in December on a plan to revive the
European market for asset-backed securities (ABS), an EU
document shows, putting a brake on the adoption of proposals
which were fast-tracked by EU states.
ABS are securities based on pooled loans such as mortgages.
The continent's ABS market has shrunk to half its size since the
global financial crisis in 2008-2009 which was triggered by a
collapse of the sector in the United States.
The European commissioner for financial services Jonathan
Hill proposed in September a plan to relaunch ABS in Europe by
lowering capital requirements for a new category of "simple,
transparent and standardised" (STS) debt.
A few weeks later, the 28 EU states approved the plan in an
unusual example of quick EU legislative process.
The momentum is however unlikely to last because the
European Parliament, which needs to approve the proposals before
they can become law, will not vote on the plan before December,
a timetable produced by the lawmaker in charge of the issue,
Paul Tang, shows.
In a first analysis of the commission's proposals,
parliament raised concerns about the red tape that the plan
would generate. In a technical report, it also raised doubts on
the actual use of the new category of STS debt, that may
conflict with existing national labels.
The timetable, seen by Reuters and dated March 3, foresees
talks with the European Commission on technical issues until the
end of April.
Tang, a centre-left lawmaker from the Netherlands, will
prepare his report on the proposals by the summer. The first
vote of the economic affairs committee of the European
Parliament is scheduled in November.
The parliament's final vote on the plan is pencilled in
December, but it remains to be confirmed in the timetable.
If the text adopted by lawmakers differed from the
legislative proposals made by the Commission and backed by EU
states, a new set of open-ended negotiations among the EU
institutions will have to start to agree a common text.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Dominic Evans)