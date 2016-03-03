* Plan to revive ABS market likely to lose momentum
* Timetable prepared by centre-left lawmaker pushes vote to
Dec.
* Centre-right party opposes delays
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, March 3 European lawmakers are split
over a plan to revive the European market for asset-backed
securities (ABS), which the centre-left group wants to delay
against the will of the main centre-right party in the EU
assembly.
ABS are securities based on pooled loans such as mortgages.
The continent's ABS market has shrunk by half since the global
financial crisis in 2008-2009 which was triggered by a collapse
of the sector in the United States.
The European commissioner for financial services Jonathan
Hill proposed in September a plan to relaunch ABS in Europe by
lowering capital requirements for a new category of "simple,
transparent and standardised" (STS) debt.
A few weeks later, the 28 EU states approved the plan in an
unusual example of quick EU legislative process. The European
Central Bank also hopes to revive the sector.
The momentum is unlikely to last, however, because the
European Parliament, which needs to approve the proposals before
they can become law, will not vote on the plan before December,
a timetable produced by the lawmaker in charge of the issue,
centre-left MEP Paul Tang, shows.
"We need a thorough technical analysis to make sure that we
avoid the mistakes of the past," Tang told Reuters. "We want to
make sure that we have safe products."
He also linked the adoption of the ABS plan to progress on
the banking union and a common guarantee for European Union
depositors, a controversial plan that may take very long before
being approved.
This position was harshly rejected by the centre-right's
European People's Party, the largest in the EU Parliament.
"The speed of the negotiations will be determined by the
content, not by political games," EPP lawmaker Othmar Karas said
in a statement. "We want to go ahead as quickly as possible," he
added, opposing the linking of the ABS plan with the more
controversial depositors' guarantee scheme.
The timetable prepared by Tang, seen by Reuters and dated
March 3, foresees talks with the European Commission on
technical issues until the end of April.
Tang plans to prepare a report on the proposals by the
summer. The first vote of the economic affairs committee of the
European Parliament is scheduled in November.
The parliament's final vote on the plan is pencilled in for
December, but it remains to be confirmed in the timetable.
"We hope the Parliament will make swift progress to allow
the changes to be in place as soon as possible so that they can
begin to have a real effect on the ground," the EU Commission
said in a statement on Thursday.
If the text adopted by lawmakers differed from the
legislative proposals made by the Commission and backed by EU
states, a new set of open-ended negotiations among the EU
institutions will have to start to agree a common text.
