By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 8
LONDON, June 8 The European Union set out plans
on Thursday to "reboot" a project to strengthen its capital
markets that raise money for companies because Brexit may put
London, the region's biggest financial centre, out of reach.
The capital markets union (CMU) initiative was launched in
September 2015 to improve the way stock and bond markets raise
money for growth, and offer European companies an alternative to
bank loans.
The aim was to put in place the CMU's "building blocks" by
2019 - the year when Britain leaves the EU, creating a need to
reduce the EU's dependence on London's huge financial resources.
It had already taken more time than expected to get
parliamentary approval for what were meant to be "quick wins",
such as reviving securitisation or asset-backed debt, and making
it easier for companies to list - two of the 20 measures passed
from an original list of 33.
The European Commission set out a further nine "priority
actions" on Thursday in its "mid-term" review of the CMU.
They include more powers for the EU's securities watchdog,
helping banks to offload bad loans, making it easier to sell
mutual funds across Europe, and assessing the case for an EU
passport for financial technology or fintech firms.
"As we face the departure of the largest EU financial
centre, we are committed to stepping up our efforts to further
strengthen and integrate the EU capital markets," European
Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a
statement.
"This review makes clear the scale of the challenge and we
count on the support of the European Parliament and Member
States to rise to it."
A big test will be how much progress Brussels can make in
helping banks to offload bad loans, a problem that led this week
to European authorities intervening to avoid a collapse of
Spain's Banco Popular.
Bad loans can restrict many banks' ability to lend, but
shedding them is hampered by high transaction costs.
"The Commission services will shortly launch a public
consultation on potential EU action to foster these secondary
markets," the EU executive said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)