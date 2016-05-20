BRUSSELS May 20 The European Union plan to
revive the bloc's asset-backed securities (ABS) market should
include public registers showing investors' positions and data
on underlying assets, the lawmaker in charge of the plan
proposed on Friday.
The move is likely to delay the adoption of the plan
proposed in September by the European Commission, the EU
executive arm, and which was meant to quickly relaunch a market
that has not recovered in Europe after the 2007-08 financial
crisis and it remains nearly 80 percent below its 2008 pick.
The relaunch of the ABS or securitisation market in Europe
"will depend on reducing information asymmetry and moral hazard
that are inherent to this market," centre-left MEP Paul Tang
said in a working document released on Friday.
Tang is in charge of steering the securitisation plan
through the EU Parliament.
He backed the Commission's proposal to set up a new category
of "simple, transparent and standardised" (STS) debt which would
benefit of lower capital requirements.
But he also proposed to amend the plan so that it included
the setting up of "a public register that will contain the
essential information of securitisations, and which investor
holds which position," he said in the document.
He said that lack of sufficient and updated information on
the assets used as collateral to issue securities is a crucial
reason for the subdued European market. More transparency would
help relaunch the sector, he said.
He warned that asset-backed securities, which provide money
for home loans, car loans and credit card debts, were at the
origin of the U.S. subprime crisis and past mistakes should not
be replicated rushing to approve a delicate reform.
While the EU commissioner for financial services Jonathan
Hill urged a quick adoption of the plan, Tang asked for more
time to assess it and delayed the Parliament vote until at least
December, according to a timetable of the assembly's works.
Tang also questioned the involvement of the European Central
Bank in the reform process. The ECB has openly backed the
Commission's proposals.
"The role of the ECB in this regard, as both supervisor and
stakeholder pushing for swift implementation, is rather
dubious," Tang said, stressing the ECB has a vested interest in
reviving the ABS market because securitisation is now a key tool
for executing monetary policy.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)