BRUSSELS Feb 3 The European Commission plans to
propose new European Union rules for dealing with failing
clearing houses for securities markets before the end of the
year, an EU official said on Wednesday.
The draft law had been due last year but the EU executive
has faced the difficulty of finding consensus on who should pay
for a bust clearer, with pension funds and asset managers
resisting any attempt to include them in bailouts.
The Commission plans to wait until September when the G20
group of the world's largest economies is expected to discuss
global plans on dealing with clearing houses, an EU official
said.
"We will of course use the work at international level to
design our system in principle before the end of this year," the
official said.
The wave of regulation that followed the 2007-2008 global
financial crisis has increased the systemic importance of
clearing houses, known also as central counterparties (CCP).
They stand between the two sides of a stock or derivative
trade, an increased part of which has now to go through
clearers.
Global regulators are trying to design schemes to winding
failing CCP down in an orderly manner.
"It is very logical to wait to have at least a good idea of
what international principles will be, before we decide our own
legislation," the EU official said.
"But we cannot wait eternally," the source added, stressing
that if the work at global level were not to produce results,
the EU would go forward with its own plans.
