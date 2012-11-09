LISBON Nov 9 Financial institutions around the
world are repeating and even doing more potentially perilous
deals like those that led to the world financial crisis in 2007,
the deputy chief of the EU markets watchdog warned on Friday.
Carlos Tavares of the European Securities and Markets
Authority said complex financial products, over-the-counter
trading and so-called shadow-banking which lack transparency
have grown, while regulators' access to information on dealings
with toxic assets has diminished since the crisis.
"Where regulators had no access, today they still don't have
it, and where they had some, they now have less," he told a
conference in Lisbon. Tavares is also head of Portugal's markets
watchdog, the CMVM.
He said that although new rules were in the works, they
would not start changing the situation for the better before
2015 onwards when the EU Markets and Financial Instruments
Directive, designed to bring about greater transparency to
protect investors, comes into effect.
"Today we find repetitions and in some cases amplifications
of situations that we saw five years back ... In the last five
years, complex financial products have grown significantly,"
Tavares said citing data that 900,000 products were launched
last year in the European Union, up from 200,000 in 2007.
"What we see today is that the share of over-the-counter
deals in shares and, within the organised markets, the
non-transparent part has grown," Tavares added. In global share
trading, less than half of the deals qualified as transparent.
Citing potentially dangerous instruments and vehicles that
promise high returns, Tavares mentioned some types of repurchase
agreements or dealings by exchange-traded funds that sell their
products to retail investors.
In another worrying sign, leveraging of financial
institutions and economies has increased globally, with
financial assets-to-GDP ratios reaching new peaks in the leading
economies such as the United States, Japan and Germany, he said.
