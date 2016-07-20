BRUSSELS, July 20 EU antitrust regulators
accepted on Wednesday concessions from data company Markit and
trade body ISDA to settle charges that they hindered rivals from
the lucrative credit derivatives market.
The European Competition charged the two companies and 13
banks with blocking Deutsche Boerse from the credit
default swaps market in 2007 and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
in 2008.
Markit and the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association (ISDA) subsequently offered concessions to settle
the case without any finding of wrongdoing or possible fines.
The 13 banks were dropped from the case last year.
The proposal includes the companies offering rights on fair
and reasonable terms and being willing to use an arbitrator to
resolve disputes. The commitments will apply for 10 years.
"The commitments address these concerns as they will make it
easier to trade CDS on exchanges, while improving transparency.
The increased efficiency and stability in the market for credit
derivatives will benefit investors such as mutual funds, pension
funds and insurers," the Commission said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)