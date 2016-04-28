BRUSSELS, April 28 Data company Markit and trade
body ISDA have offered concessions in a bid to settle EU
antitrust charges and stave off a possible fine, the European
Commission said on Thursday.
The competition authority charged the two companies and 13
banks with blocking Deutsche Boerse from the
lucrative credit derivatives market in 2007 and the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange in 2008.
The Commission dropped the banks from the case in December
last year for lack of evidence but Markit and the International
Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), which represents firms
involved in the derivatives market, remained in its crosshairs.
ISDA has offered to license its rights in the final price
for credit derivatives on fair and reasonable terms, and is
willing to use an arbitrator to resolve disagreements. Its chief
executive and not its board of directors will now decide on
licensing the final price.
Markit pledged to license its rights in the iTraxx and CDX
indices on fair and reasonable terms and will also reduce the
banks' influence in its advisory committees.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)