BRUSSELS, Sept 2 European Union antitrust
regulators scrapped on Tuesday an investigation into MathWorks
sparked by a complaint the U.S. software firm had refused to
provide data to rivals to let their devices work with its
products.
The European Commission opened an investigation in March
2012 to assess whether MathWorks' alleged actions had prevented
competing products from functioning with its software. It did
not name the complainant.
"The Commission decided, as a result of the formal
investigation, to close the antitrust proceedings," the EU
competition watchdog said in a statement, without providing
details.
People familiar with the matter said the complainant had
retracted its accusations. MathWorks products are used in the
auto, aerospace, telecommunications, electronics and financial
services industries.
EU regulators fined Microsoft 899 million euros
($1.18 billion) in 2008 - a record at the time - for refusing to
provide information to make business easier for rivals.
