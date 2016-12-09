(Corrects paragraph 10 to replace U.S. drugmaker Allegion with
U.S. lock maker Allegion)
Dec 8 McDonald's Corp said on Thursday
it would move its international tax base to the United Kingdom
from Luxembourg after coming under increased scrutiny from
European Union regulators over its tax arrangements in the small
country.
McDonald's said it would create a new international holding
company domiciled in the UK that would receive the majority of
royalties from licensing deals outside the United States.
"We are aligning our corporate structure with the way we do
business, which is no longer in geographies, but in segments
that group together countries with common market and growth
characteristics," McDonald's said in a statement.
The move will also help to cut costs, McDonald's said.
The reorganization comes amid an investigation by the EU
into what it says are sweetheart tax deals that smaller states
in the bloc offer to multinational companies to lure jobs and
investment.
In August, the EU ordered Apple Inc to pay Ireland
unpaid taxes of up to 13 billion euros ($13.8 billion), ruling
that the iPhone maker had received illegal state aid.
McDonald's potentially faced an order from the bloc to pay
back taxes of $500 million to Luxembourg, the Financial Times
reported in September. on.ft.com/2cIJH7i
The company said in July it would create over 5,000 jobs in
Britain by the end of 2017, in a sign of its commitment to the
country after the vote on June 23 to leave the EU.
A number of international companies have shifted their
corporate registration or primary tax residence to the UK since
Britain relaxed its rules on the taxation of companies' foreign
subsidiaries in 2012.
These include U.S. lock maker Allegion, U.S.
insurer Aon and Italian tractor maker CNH Industrial
.
Under UK rules, profits earned by overseas arms or a
UK-registered company are effectively exempt from UK tax even if
the income is untaxed.
Tax campaigners say this allows companies shift profits out
of the UK before being taxed and then allows companies bring the
money back tax free.
The moves studied by Reuters create few if any jobs and have
helped the companies slash their tax bills. reut.rs/2gozu2E
