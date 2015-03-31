BRUSSELS, March 31 European Union antitrust
regulators have asked Luxembourg for more information on its tax
rulings on McDonald's after labour unions and a charity
accused the U.S. fast food chain of avoiding taxes, a person
involved in the issue said on Tuesday.
Umbrella organisations for unions representing millions of
workers in the United States and Europe and British-based
charity War on Want last month urged the European Commission to
investigate what they said involved about 1 billion euros ($1.07
billion) in tax between 2009 and 2013.
"The Commission has sent a letter to Luxembourg asking them
to clarify the facts," said the source, who declined to be named
because of the sensitivity of the matter.
McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. A spokesman for the Luxembourg government said he was
not aware of the letter. A Commission spokesman declined comment
on whether a letter was sent to Luxembourg about McDonald's.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft and
Alastair Macdonald)